LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech basketball player Pop Isaacs was accused in a civil lawsuit of assaulting a minor during a Texas Tech basketball team trip to the Bahamas in November, according to ESPN.

The lawsuit was filed in Lubbock County District Court by the parents of the girl who said she was assaulted, according to ESPN.

The girl was 17 at the time of the incident, according to the lawsuit. The age of consent in the Bahamas is 16, but the suit said she was intoxicated at the time and could not give consent, according to ESPN.

The lawsuit is asking for $1 million in damages, according to ESPN.

ESPN said the lawsuit alleges a Texas Tech booster bought alcoholics drinks for Isaacs and a teammate. They were in a room with two girls, ages 17 and 16.

The lawsuit said Isaacs and the 17-year-old went to another room, where she was assaulted after she “attempted to fight him off.”

According to the lawsuit, Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland was contacted by the plaintiffs on December 14. McCasland reported the situation to athletic director Kirby Hocutt and other university officials, the lawsuit said.

Isaacs has played in all 13 games this season for Texas Tech.