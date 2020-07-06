ESPN: Mahomes inks 10-year, $450 million extension with Chiefs

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs began talking about a repeat before they had even left the stadium following their Super Bowl triumph. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Patrick Mahomes agreed to a 10-year, $450 million extension with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Chiefs and QB Patrick Mahomes have reached agreement on a 10-year — 10-year! — contract extension that ties him to Kansas City through the 2031 season, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020

The deal is the richest in NFL history and sports history. Before Monday, MLB star Mike Trout’s 12-year, $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels was the largest contract in sports history.

Mahomes has two years left on his current deal, and the extension tacks 10 more onto that, keeping him in Kansas City through 2031.

Mahomes has spent two years as Kansas City’s starting quarterback after backing up Alex Smith as a rookie. In his first season under center, he won NFL MVP. In his second, he led the Chiefs to a title and won Super Bowl MVP.

Mahomes is one of two players to win both prestigious awards before his 25th birthday, along with former Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith.

Before leaving for the NFL, Mahomes starred at Texas Tech, throwing for 11,252 yards and 93 touchdowns in three seasons. The Chiefs took him with the No. 10 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to EverythingLubbock.com for more updates.