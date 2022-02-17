The following is a press release from Lubbock ISD:

At this morning’s Lubbock ISD board meeting, trustees approved the hiring of new high school athletic coordinators/head football coaches for Estacado and Monterey high schools.

William Blaylock Sr. is the new athletic coordinator and head football coach at Estacado High School. Blaylock comes to Lubbock ISD from Ft. Bend Hightower High School in Missouri City, where he was serving as former offensive coordinator. His high school coaching experience began in 2009 in Sulphur Springs after working as a graduate assistant offensive line coach for two years at West Texas A&M University. Blaylock earned his bachelor’s degree in education from Baylor University, and his master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from West Texas A&M University. He and his wife, Khalilah, have three children: Tariq, William, and Tristan.

Judd Thrash was named the new athletic coordinator and head football coach at Monterey High School. Thrash most recently coached the number one defense in the Dallas area for the last three years as defensive coordinator at Duncanville High School. The Duncanville Panthers were state finalists in 2019 and 2021 and finished the seasons with 14-2 and 15-1 records, respectively. Thrash’s defense, considered one of the top in the nation, held their opponents to just 11 points this season and averaged two or more turnovers per game. Since his coaching career began in 2005, Thrash has coached in four state championship games, won two 4A state championships and 11 district championships, and has numerous other coaching honors. He earned his bachelor’s degree in exercise and sport studies and his master’s degree in education from Tarleton State University. Thrash and his wife, Lauren, have one daughter, Caroline.