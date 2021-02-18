Estacado coach says racial slur was written in snow at his house

WARNING: A tweet included in this story includes graphic language.

LUBBOCK, Texas — An Estacado High School football coach claimed Thursday that a racial slur was written in the snow at his house.

Jeremy Watson, the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach at Estacado, shared a photo of the slur written in the snow.

He accompanied the photo with this message, “Found this in my driveway this morning! Being that this isn’t the first nor second time someone has chosen to use this word to hurt me, I still can’t understand the hatred in a persons heart! At first I was mad but it saddens me to know this type of ignorance still exist!”

Found this in my driveway this morning! Being that this isn’t the first nor second time someone has chosen to use this word to hurt me, I still can’t understand the hatred in a persons heart! At first I was mad but it saddens me to know this type of ignorance still exist! pic.twitter.com/lQtOE4xkAG — Jeremy Watson (@JjWatson_3) February 18, 2021

Estacado’s head coach Joe Cluley tweeted about the situation as well.

“This happened, today, to one of the best coaches I’ve ever worked with,” Cluley wrote. “He gives up time with his own family to help our Eastside Lubbock kids because he graduated from Estacado and wants to give back! Change MUST happen. How can we talk about real change when this still goes on?”