LUBBOCK, Texas–The Texas Tech Health Sciences Center and The Student National Medical Association (SNMA) partnered up to invite Lubbock ISD schools for their ‘Doctors for a Day’ Minicamp.

Thursday morning, Estacado Early College High School students got to visit the health science center to see first-hand the process to become a physician.

EECHS students visited 10 interactive stations at the F. Marie Hall SimLife Center and were involved in clinical skills simulations that demonstrate medical students` knowledge. The participants had the opportunity to ask medical students about their paths to medicine, medical school life, career choices, healthcare insights, and more.

Angelica Nibo and Heidi Gonzalez are co-chairs of community outreach for SNMA. Both explained what students would be learning and why these field trips for students are so important.

“These students are getting to see different stations, like being able to learn how to take blood pressures, they’re learning how to take pulses, how to use ophthalmoscopes or otoscopes, to check eyes and ears,” Nibo said.

“Like me, I didn’t know at their age what I wanted to do, but just one exposure like this could completely change the trajectory of their whole life,” Gonzalez said. “Maybe just one kid ends up wanting to go into the medical field, I think that our job is done, especially because these kids may not have had this opportunity elsewhere.”

While providing opportunities to kids, SNMA also works to support current and future underrepresented minority medical students and address the needs of underserved communities.

“For medical school especially, there are a lot of minorities who are underrepresented in medicine, and so it’s incredibly important for us to do events like this so that students who are also underrepresented or fall into those minority groups can come here and gain exposure to things like this and see that there are doctors, medical students, maybe future nurses and other healthcare professionals that look like them,” Nibo said.

Nibo and Gonzalez said they are already planning another Doctor for a day in the future for an LISD elementary school.