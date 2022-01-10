Estacado High School football coach announces resignation

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is press release from Lubbock ISD:

Estacado High School Athletic Coordinator/Head Football Coach Joe Cluley announced his resignation this morning, effective at the end of the day today. Cluley will accept a similar position in Mount Pleasant ISD pending the approval of their board of trustees.

“The last four years as athletic coordinator and head football coach (six years in total) in Lubbock ISD and at Lubbock Estacado have been a dream come true,” Cluley said. “The people of Lubbock embraced me and my family with open arms from the moment we arrived. The leadership of Dr. Kathy Rollo, Mike Meeks, Jim Garfield, J.J. Johnson, and Angelica Wilbanks have been absolutely tremendous in their support of not just me, but the kids of Lubbock Estacado. We would like to thank everyone who has a hand in making these years so special. We will always treasure our time in West Texas.”

Coach Cluley has led the Matador football program as head coach for the last four seasons with a record of 33-16, including two appearances in the regional quarterfinals and most recently finishing as district champions from 2019-2021. He also served two seasons as the defensive coordinator before taking over for Marcus Shavers after the 2017 football season.

The search for the next Estacado athletic coordinator/head football coach will begin immediately.

(Press release from the Lubbock Independent School District)