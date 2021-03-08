Estacado High School students offer juveniles a second chance through teen court

LUBBOCK, Texas — Students at Estacado High School have a unique opportunity to take part in real life juvenile trials through a collaboration with the Lubbock Municipal Court.

“Our Estacado students set as our prosecuting and our defense attorneys,” said Municipal Court Juvenile Case Manager and Lubbock County Court Probation Officer, Tonya Patton. “We have six jurors and than we typically have a judge that is from the law school.”

Each month the Estacado mock trial class hosts a virtual session and runs a full trial for kids who have committed Class-C misdemeanors, including curfew citations, simple assaults and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“One thing I emphasize is it’s a first-time offenders program,” said Patton. “We try to catch them young the first time they ever get in trouble and hopefully it deters them from wanting to get into more trouble.”

This trial allows the students to take full responsibility which is something Laney Melgoza, who serves as a student prosecutor, doesn’t take lightly.

“We get in contact with our defendants, or the officers if we are the prosecution,” she said, “and we send out a list of questions of what we will go through during teen court.”