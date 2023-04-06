LUBBOCK, Texas — Many young ladies from Estacado High School are getting free dresses thanks to teacher and nonprofit founder Khalilah Blaylock.

One student said after trying on her dress she felt beautiful, and that was the goal.

Pay it Forward Educational Consulting Founder Khalilah Blaylock says providing free dresses is something she did in partnership with “Project Beautiful Me” in Houston before bringing it to Lubbock.

“It was so cool to see girls try on multiple dresses, and it was kind of like you know the wedding dress when you ring the bell is this the dress for you,” Blaylock said. “Seeing them smile and feel beautiful and have other women in the community to support the girls. I think the girls for once felt like princesses.”

This is the first year for “Project Prom Dress Giveaway” and they were able to provide close to 100 dresses for the girls to choose from.

“Any girl that is going to the military ball on Saturday or a Junior or Senior that needed a Prom dress,” Blaylock said. “Then the extras we are going to give to Dunbar for their ball to make sure all the girls have dresses.”

Student Amalei Bell said if it was not for the organization, she would not have a dress.

“I loved it because I never knew it would have been something like this. I never knew that this was a thing. Now I feel prepared that I have everything,” Bell said.

Social Skills Teacher and Seamstress Cheryl Barnes has been vital during the process making sure the girls feel not only beautiful but secure and altering the dresses from her classroom.

“The fun part is when they are all dressed up and they come through the door,” “If it’s a Military Ball or Prom I am looking at them going yea that fits really good. I know that I altered that dress, I made sure that their sleeves weren’t too big. So that really makes me feel good to see them when they first walk through the door.”

“To be able to do that for these girls at a young age. It’s paying it forward,” Blaylock said.

The organization is also collecting shoes for the Freshman class. Donations can be dropped off at Estacado High School.