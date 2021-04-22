Ethan Duncan signs with Texas Tech basketball

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, Trinity Christian guard Ethan Duncan signed his letter of intent to play basketball at Texas Tech University. Ethan is Mark Adams’ second commit and third player to officially sign with the program.

While with the Runnin’ Lions, Duncan helped lead the team to the TAPPS 4A state title game, where they lost 97-93 to Westbury Christian in overtime. Duncan is all-time leading scorer at TCS, and the second Runnin’ Lion to surpass 2,000 career points.

Duncan will be following in his father, Todd Duncan’s footsteps, who played at Texas Tech in 1988-1989.

Todd Duncan is the current men’s basketball coach at Lubbock Christian University, where his sister Ashton plays basketball as well.

“Just the ability to follow my dad to Texas Tech and follow his legacy is an awesome feeling,” Ethan Duncan said. “When my sister signed I remember it was a really emotional and awesome moment because she was taking her talents to the next level and I’m glad I’m doing the same in Lubbock like she did.”