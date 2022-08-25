PLAINVIEW, Texas — Officials in Plainview asked residents to evacuate an area of town due a gas leak.

“Area needing to evacuate has been expanded,” the city said. “If you live on/between Joliet & Nassau and between 5th & 7th street you need to evacuate your residence due to a gas leak.”

Later the city said, “Evacuation area has expanded. If you live on 6th street between Joliet and Denver you need to evacuate.”

A shelter was set up at the PISD complex at 24th Street and Yonkers Street. Or a shelter was also set up at the Church of Christ, 808 Columbia Street. Anyone needing assistance getting to the shelter call the Plainview Police Department at 806-296-1182.

Officials also sent out notifications by phone. The city promised an update when residents can return home.

(This story has been updated as new information came in.)

The following is a statement from the City of Plainview:

Gas Leak Notification

A gas leak has currently been detected near Oakland Street and Denver Street between 5th Street and 8th Street in Plainview. Houses in the area will need to evacuate immediately.

Those needing shelter may go to the PISD Board Room, 2407 Yonkers Street or 9th & Columbia Church of Christ, 808 Columbia Street. If anyone needs assistance to get to the shelter, call the Plainview Police Department at 806.296.1182.

The area is currently blocked and citizens are urged to avoid the area until further notice.

City of Plainview Fire, Police and Public Works Department are currently on scene, as well as Atmos Energy. Currently, no injuries have been reported.

Citizens will be notified via local and regional media, City of Plainview’s Facebook page, Plainview Alerts and social media when evacuations orders have been lifted.