LEVELLAND, Texas — The South side of Levelland was issued an order of evacuation after a grass fire broke out according to a Levelland Fire Department announcement.

The Levelland Mayor, Barbra Pinner, ordered the evacuation to protect their health and safety and the health and safety of possible rescuers, according to LFD.

The fire department advised that people should not use their phones except to report a true emergency.

As of 4:08 p.m., the evacuation order was still in place, according to the Levelland Police Department.

LPD said the fire progression has been stopped, but the fire departments on scene were continuing to hit hot spots and flare-ups.

Levelland officials said a message will be sent when the area is safe for people to return.

