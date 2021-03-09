Even with no new cases, Plainview urges residents to stay vigilant

PLAINVIEW, Texas — Since March 5, the City of Plainview has not reported any new cases of COVID-19 and the 14 already diagnosed have remained outside of their hospitals.

The Mayor of Plainview, Charles Starnes, PhD, said it’s a complete turnaround from the numbers they were seeing a few weeks ago.

“We were hitting 70, 80, and even 100 cases a day, which was really scary,” said Starnes, “but throughout this we’ve had excellent cooperation and coordination.”

The Plainview Health Department, hospitals and pharmacies working cohesively to mitigate any more spread of the COVID-19 virus. Which is why the Hale County Health Authority warns the city is not in the clear just yet.

“We need to be very cautious” said Covenant Health Plainview Internal Medicine Physician Dr. Sergio Lara. “We don’t know what is coming and the better prepared we are the better things will be.”

In this case the county is working to expand resources and make vaccines more available as additional shipments come in.

“We have had good opportunities to get more vaccination clinics started so we can coordinate the 35,000 residents of Hale County and the residents of nearby communities that may not have medical clinics,” said Starnes. “We are going to take that opportunity to have COVID well under control in Plainview-Hale County.”

The next COVID-19 vaccine clinic held through the Plainview-Hale County Health Department will be Thursday, March 11, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Ollie Liner Center.