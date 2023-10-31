LUBBOCK, Texas— The Red Raiders will take on the Horned Frogs on Thursday at the Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock for an evening kick off at 6:00 p.m., said a press release.

TTU fans were encouraged to arrive early to avoid potential parking issues and lines at the stadium for the nighttime kick-off.

See the full press release below for more gameday information.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech returns to Jones AT&T Stadium this Thursday when the Red Raiders host TCU in front of a national-television audience. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. on FOX Sports 1.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early in order to avoid potential parking issues and lines at stadium gates associated with the Thursday night kick. Texas Tech is asking all fans to wear black as tickets are still available to Thursday night’s contest and can be purchased online at TexasTech.com or by calling the Athletics Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH. Fans

Below is a listing of gameday information fans can expect when they enter Jones AT&T Stadium, which includes several notable changes due to the Thursday night date.

GAMEDAY PARKING TO OPEN THREE HOURS PRIOR TO KICKOFF

Texas Tech will conduct classes as normal Thursday morning, meaning gameday parking lots will not be available for all permit holders until 3 p.m. that afternoon. This includes all gameday parking locations on campus with the exception of those holding RV permits, which will be allowed to park in the C-1 lot beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday and the S-1 lots near the John Walker Soccer Complex beginning at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Students, faculty and staff will all have access to on-campus lots for classes Thursday morning but are required to clear gameday parking by 2:30 p.m. that afternoon. All in-person, on-campus classes will be dismissed by 2 p.m. Thursday.

Texas Tech will continue to utilize the A-3 parking lot near the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center for ADA parking this week. Outside of ADA parking, fans who utilize gameday parking locations near the Health Sciences Center will need to access the Z-1 or Z-2 lots on Indiana Avenue near Fourth Street. Additional gameday lots in this location will not be available until 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

FANS UTILIZING SHUTTLE SERVICE ENCOURAGED TO DOWNLOAD “GO PASS” APP

Citibus will provide roundtrip shuttle service beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday until one hour after the conclusion of the game at only $5 per person. Pick-up is located north of the John Walker Soccer Complex (Texas Tech Parkway & 10th Street) and east of Health Sciences Center (ADA Only, Texas Tech Parkway & 5th Street).

Citibus will also provide fans shuttle service from the gameday parking lots to Raider Alley this season as part of its gameday transportation. The drop-off location on the north end of the Engineering Key is in addition to the normal Citibus gameday route. Beginning this year, Citibus will only accept payment through the “Go Pass” app. Signage and QR codes will be available near each pickup location on gameday.

RAIDER ALLEY PRESENTED BY BUD LIGHT BEGINS AT 3 P.M. THURSDAY

There isn’t a better spot on gameday than Raider Alley presented by Bud Light. Raider Alley opens at 3 p.m. this Thursday, featuring plenty of entertainment for fans of all ages in the heart of the Texas Tech campus. Mike Jones and Slim Thug will headline the Raider Alley stage this week as they are expected to take the stage at 4 p.m. Thursday for what should be what one of the best pregame environments of the season. The Raider Alley Concert Series is sponsored by Davis Smith Law Firm.

DRESS WARM, RED RAIDERS

With temperatures expected to be in the upper 50s at kickoff Thursday, Texas Tech would like to remind fans that blankets, hand warmers and other cold-weather gear are allowed into Jones AT&T Stadium. In addition, hot chocolate (no coffee) will be available throughout the game at any concession stand on the concourse. Please plan for all items to be checked by security personnel at each entrance. As a reminder, Texas Tech’s clear bag policy will remain in effect for the game.

NAVIGATING IN AND AROUND SOUTH END ZONE TO JONES AT&T STADIUM

One of the most notable changes around Jones AT&T Stadium this season will be the closing of Sixth Street each gameday, namely the area between the ongoing south end zone construction site and the Sports Performance Center. This area will be closed to pedestrian traffic on gameday due to the construction project and to ensure both teams can safely reach their locker room in a timely manner.

Fans with seats on the east side of Jones AT&T Stadium are encouraged to enter through Gate 3 this season and use the north inner concourse to reach their section. Students, meanwhile, can utilize Gate 6 this season and can do so via University Avenue or through the pedestrian sidewalk on Marsha Sharp Freeway. The impact of construction will also impact Gates 1 and 6 with fewer entry points than previous seasons.

Once inside, fans are reminded that the only way to move from the east or west side of Jones AT&T Stadium to the other is via the north inner concourse behind the north end zone building. There will not be a concourse area in the south portion of the stadium this season due to construction.

NEW PATH ANNOUNCED FOR RAIDER WALK

Raider Walk has a new path this season as head coach Joey McGuire and the Red Raiders will depart the team buses at the intersection of Glenna Goodacre Blvd. and University Avenue and proceed west behind the outdoor practice fields and the Sports Performance Center. Fans are encouraged to line the streetway to greet the Red Raiders each gameday beginning two hours and 15 minutes prior to kickoff.

AT&T UPGRADES CELLULAR SERVICE AROUND STADIUM

Texas Tech, in partnership with longtime sponsor AT&T, upgraded the cellular service inside Jones AT&T Stadium this summer to specifically increase the capacity to make phone calls and send SMS text messages. The process is part of an upgrade of the digital antenna system throughout the stadium to a 5G connection. Texas Tech is currently in the initial stages of exploring a permanent fan-facing WiFI solution for future seasons.

“TAKE THREE MARKETPLACE” ADDED NEAR GATE 4

Texas Tech has added a second grab-and-go marketplace this season following the success of its initial location near Gate 1 (southwest corner). The new “Take Three Marketplace” is near Gate 4 (northeast corner), allowing fans a quick process to purchase a variety of beer options, seltzers, canned cocktails, soft drinks and snacks as part of a self-checkout stand. The two marketplace locations are among the first at athletic venues across the country, which provides fans the opportunity to return to their seat quickly to not miss any of the action.

JONES AT&T STADIUM REMAINS FULLY CASHLESS

Jones AT&T Stadium is a fully cashless venue at all points of sale, including with the Texas Tech Ticket Office, all concession stands and with Red Raider Outfitter, the new gameday retailer of Texas Tech Athletics. All points of sale will accept credit and debit cards as well as contactless payment methods.

TEXAS TECH REMAINS 100 PERCENT MOBILE WITH TICKETS | FAQ

As a reminder, Texas Tech will continue to utilize mobile tickets, which can be downloaded to any Apple Wallet or Google Pay account prior to arrival at the stadium. For questions, please contact the Athletics Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH.

TEXAS TECH RE-ENTRY POLICY

Re-entry into Jones AT&T Stadium will not be permitted throughout the 2023 season. Fans must have a new ticket for admission back into the stadium.

TEXAS TECH FAN CODE OF CONDUCT

Texas Tech Athletics has introduced a new Fan Code of Conduct policy this season, utilizing the acronym R-A-I-D-E-R-S, which stands for the following:

– Respect: Fans shall show respect to all fans, teams, game officials and venue staff, free from disruptive, inconsiderate or unruly actions.

– Act: Fans shall act in a manner of good sportsmanship. Refraining from using abusive or obscene language or gestures.

– Identify: Fans are asked to help identify and report inappropriate behavior to venue staff.

– Directions: Fans shall comply with requests from venue staff regarding venue policies including emergency procedures. There is no smoking or vaping allowed in any athletics venue.

– Encourage: Fans are encouraged to act in a manner that is not detrimental to others, including fighting and throwing of objects. These actions will result in immediate ejection from the event.

– Responsible: Fans who choose to consume alcohol should do so in a legal and responsible manner. Fans may not engage in unauthorized commercial activity on venue property.

– Support: Fans are asked to follow this Code of Conduct. Violations may result in ejection from the venue without a ticket refund.

NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED INSIDE JONES AT&T STADIUM

Jones AT&T Stadium is a smoke-free facility (includes electronic cigarettes and vaping). There are no smoking areas within the stadium. Fans wishing to smoke outside the stadium will need a new ticket for admission.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

Texas Tech’s clear bag policy will remain in effect for all athletic venues during the 2023-24 athletic year. Fans will be able to bring the following style and size bag or package into the venue:

– Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12.”

– One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

– Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the venue with one of the clear plastic bags.

– An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection.

– Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes will be permitted into Jones AT&T Stadium.

Fans will once again be allowed to bring an unopened 20 ounce (or less) bottle of water into any outdoor athletics venue on campus this year. Please note that frozen water will not be allowed through the stadium gates. Opened bottles other than 20 ounce (or less) bottles will not be permitted. Empty drink containers are allowed into Jones AT&T Stadium and all athletic venues.

Guests carrying medically necessary bags or equipment into a venue will be required to have their bag inspected and tagged by security. For questions about medical equipment or other needs, please contact the Athletics Operations office at 806-834-7111.