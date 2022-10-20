LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tribune organized a free public event in Lubbock on the future of rural Texas, scheduled for November 17 – 18.

“There are 3 million rural Texans who have big needs and wants that state leaders can’t ignore,” the Tribune said. “We explore hard realities facing rural Texans, share success stories from rural communities and learn what’s next for education, broadband connection, health care, the rural economy and more.”

Speakers will include State Representative Dustin Burrows, and State Senator Charles Perry – both Republicans from Lubbock. Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec will give remarks, along West Texas mayors, news media, school districts, colleges, healthcare professionals, and economic development leaders.

Texas Tech University will provide spaces for the event and said on Thursday in a press release, “State representatives, local lawmakers and industry leaders will gather to discuss the biggest wins and toughest challenges facing Texas’ rural communities.”

On Thursday, November 17, the event will be in the Allen Theatre in the Student Union Building, 2625 15th Street. On Friday, it will be in the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center, 17th Street and University Avenue.

Click here for specific details and to register.