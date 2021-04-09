Buddy Holly Hall taking steps to stay safe amid pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas — As the Buddy Holly Center for the Performing Arts brings in talent and performances to their venue, the center has adopted protocols to help keep their guests safe.

Holly Fields, Director of Marketing and Sales for Buddy Holly Hall, said all guests would have their temperature checked and go through a metal detector. Fields some items should be left at home or in the car.

“We don’t allow bags into the venue, but a clear bag is fine or a clutch that is about the size of your hand as a kind of a good rule of thumb,” said Fields. “This is because we want to make sure we are not going through everyone’s things and trying to keep the touchpoints and contact-free.”

Fields said there is no particular dress code in place but that guests are required to wear a mask unless they are dining, and social distancing is encouraged. Fields said there are 80 hand sanitizer stations spread out throughout the venue and that they follow strict cleaning guidelines.

For a list of safety guidelines at Buddy Holly Hall, click here.

On Friday, April 9 and 10, Ballet Lubbock will hit the stage for the first time in over a year. Nicholas Dragga, Executive Director of Ballet Lubbock said they are excited to get to perform.

“We started the process of dreaming about Buddy Holly Hall 8 years ago,” said Dragga, “so this is a surreal moment for us.”

Dragga said for their first on-stage appearance, the show would incorporate an educational aspect to share how a show comes together.

“This production is a great entry point because you watch a class,” said Dragga. “There’s going to be a Q and A, and Yvonne Racz Key, the artistic director, is going to demonstrate how we go from class in the studio to a performance.”

For information on how to buy tickets to the Ballet Lubbock or other shows at Buddy Holly Hall, click here.