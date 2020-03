LUBBOCK, Texas — Events containing 50 people or more at United Supermarkets Arena are canceled through May 15, Texas Tech University announced Tuesday.

Events of this size at the Student Union Building and student recreation center through May 15 are canceled as well.

Texas Tech will have an announcement by April 30 on events scheduled in late May and the upcoming summer.

This news comes after the first two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Lubbock on Tuesday.