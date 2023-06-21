LUBBOCK, Texas – The Hub City has power lines that extend for miles and miles. They may appear to be harmless, but they are actually quite dangerous.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, there are approximately 1000 deaths per year that are due to electrical injuries in the U.S., 400 of which are caused by high voltage. Power lines are a prime example because they carry electric currents strong enough to kill someone.

Back in 2017, Michelle Brannon’s 17-year-old son, Will, and two 2 of his friends were electrocuted after their boat hit a low-hanging power line. She and her husband, Stan, created the Power Line Safety Initiative which uses their son’s tragedy to teach others about power line safety because it could be the difference between life and death.

“The public actually knows very little about the power lines that are over them all the time,” Michelle said. “They become blind to them and don’t see them at all. Part of what we do now is educating the public on power line safety – how to recognize hazardous situations and what to do when you see one.”

Lynn Simmons with South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc. said always assume a power line is energized.

“Never assume that it might be just a cable wire or a telephone wire, always assume it’s a live power line,” Simmons said. “Stay as far away as you can and call the utility. If you’re not sure what utility it is, just call 911.”

A good rule of thumb is to stay at least 25 feet away from a downed power line. If your car hits a downed line, stay inside. If your car catches fire, Simmons said to jump out as far as possible, landing with both feet on the ground at the same time, and then shuffle away from the car.

“Electricity is happy to stay in its circuits and on its wires, but electricity always looks for the easiest path to the ground, and if you happen to be it, it will use your body as a conductor to pass that electricity to the ground,” Simmons said.

Michelle said the owner of the power line, Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative, has since buried, removed, or rerouted all power lines over water at Lake ‘O The Pines. She said the cooperative has supported their efforts for new legislation and public education for power line safety and hazard awareness.

Michelle said her son’s death was a preventable tragedy due to unsafe powerlines, however, she and Stan will continue educating others to prevent future injuries or deaths.

“Every power line has the potential to hurt or kill someone,” Michelle said. “Every power line is dangerous. Safety takes all participants involved, not just the utilities making sure that the lines are inspected and maintained, but also people being aware of what’s around them.”

In 2019, the Brannons and the other families affected worked hard to pass Texas House Bill 4150, which requires the state’s utility companies to regularly inspect their power lines, ensure they follow state and federal height requirements and report any injuries or deaths caused by power lines as well.

