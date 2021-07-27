“Every Star Remembered” event to honor Gold Star families and their heroes on Aug. 11

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Caldwell Entertainment:

Nashville comes to Lubbock in August to honor Gold Star families when three of Nashville’s most successful songwriters appear in storytelling format honoring Gold Star families. The concert is at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at the historic Cactus Theater, 1812 Buddy Holly Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Aaron Barker, Lee Thomas Miller and Billy Dawson will entertain the families, invited guests and other audience members with their cutting-edge and classic hit songs.

Danny Koch is one of the organizers of the event.

“We will be honoring Gold Star families at the first-ever ‘Every Star Remembered – A Concert for Gold Star Families and Their Heroes,’” Koch said. “Their lost soldiers came from all walks of life, but the pain of their loss is universal. They have Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners with an empty chair, wondering what life would have been like if their soldier had lived. The VFW, The American Legion and the Friends of the Monument of Courage salute all Gold Star families as we express our deep appreciation for their sacrifice.”

Barker has written #1 hits for George Strait, Lonestar and Willie Nelson, plus hit songs for Clay Walker, Trace Adkins and The Oak Ridge Boys. Others who have recorded his songs include Tyler Farr, Aaron Tippin, Tracy Lawrence, Neal McCoy, Granger Smith, Chris LeDoux, Dean Dillon and Trent Tomlinson. Barker was inducted into the Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2007 and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame 2016. Barker’s biggest “hits” as a singer remain the widely heard radio and TV jingles he wrote and recorded for Blue Bell Ice Cream.

Miller, CMA and ACM Song of the Year award winner for “In Color,” has several top 20 singles and has written hits for Chris Stapleton, Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw, Trace Adkins, Terri Clark and many others. His accomplishments include three Grammy nominations, a Teen Choice award, and four titles being nominated for ‘Song of the Year’ at major industry events. Miller served as president of Nashville Songwriters Association International for five years and is still currently on its legislative committee, representing and lobbying for the rights of the American songwriter.

Dawson has shared the stage with Toby Keith, Lee Brice, Big & Rich, Lady A, and many more and also has written and dedicated special songs for this concert. Nashville Industry Music Awards presented him with Artist of the Year, Best Country Male Vocalist and Best Country Live Performer. He was also the winner of the 2010 “Get Discovered” (iHeart Radio/Clear Channel) national competition and was featured live on the iconic Jerry Lewis MDA telethon in Las Vegas and on the airwaves for over four million viewers.

“The audience will love the way these three guys swap songs and tell stories about their inspiration for writing each of the songs,” said the concert’s producer, Don Caldwell. “This will be a once-in-a-lifetime concert experience and opportunity to pay tribute to the families who have suffered the loss of a loved one defending our freedom.”

Special guests will include 100 family members of Gold Star Heroes from around the country. Seating for the public is limited. Tickets are $50 each for 117 balcony seats and six ADA floor seats. Eight balcony box seats are available at $100 each.

Ticket sales go toward Lubbock’s Monument of Courage and its Gold Star recognition efforts.

(Press release from Caldwell Entertainment)