‘Everybody kind of forgets that we’re out here:’ some rural hospitals still awaiting virus vaccines

WEST TEXAS — As another virus surge grips the country, many hospitals across rural West Texas are still anxiously awaiting COVID-19 vaccines.

While Lubbock has received more than 25,000 doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, according to the health department, that’s a far cry from some of the Hub City’s neighboring counties, some of which didn’t even get virus tests until last month.

“We’re on the end of the line as far as supply chain. Everybody kind of forgets that we’re out here,” Larry Turney, CEO of Cochran Memorial Hospital in Morton, Texas, said.

Turney said that Cochran County hasn’t received a single shot yet, and his hospital only got virus tests in late December. With limited staff and resources, the Moderna vaccine was the answer they needed.

“[The Moderna vaccine] was really good for us because we do not have the storage capability for the [Pfizer vaccine’s ultra low temperatures,]” Turney said.

He added that the hospital will receive 50 doses of the vaccine, which it will first administer to staff and then to senior citizens, hopefully in the next two weeks.

Other rural hospitals, like the Seminole Hospital District in Seminole, TX, feel lucky and surprised to have gotten vaccines.

“It’s very exciting for our little hospital. We actually did not expect to receive vaccines, and we all of a sudden got an email that said that vaccines would be arriving … We got about 300 doses, and our staff was excited, our physicians were excited,” Maegen Garner, Chief Clinical Operating Officer for Seminole Hospital District, said.

Last week, Garner added that the hospital received 100 bonus doses. Along with the South Plains Public Health District in Seminole, Gaines County has received a total of 500 vaccines.

For now, it was just enough to vaccinate staff, assisted living centers and some first responders, but it also brings some much-needed hope to the worn-out staff.

“We are not equipped with an ICU here at our small hospital, so any patient that requires an ICU or ventilator essentially has to be shipped away from their family… We’re hoping [the vaccine] will help reduce the mortality rates and reduce the number of infections with COVID-19,” Garner said.

The hospital will also be offering vaccine appointments for those 65 and older this Thursday and Friday. To make an appointment, you can call the hospital at 432-758-4722.

Other counties in West Texas have also started to get vaccines in spurts. Between Covenant Hospital Levelland and South Plains Rural Health, Hockley County has received a total of 300 doses of the vaccine.

Back in Lubbock, the health department said it plans to host another vaccine clinic before the end of the week. Since it first opened a week ago, more than 3,300 people have gotten the Moderna vaccine.

However, even if you don’t live in Lubbock, you are still able to make a vaccine appointment at the clinic as long as you meet the phase 1B requirements, which include those over 65 or those with underlying health conditions.