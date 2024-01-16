LUBBOCK, Texas – Plumbers and restoration companies all across town are being flooded with calls after pipes burst from the freezing weather.

“When you see these kinds of temperatures stay this low for three to four days, everyone’s vulnerable at that point,” said Newlee Hester, restoration manager with Carpet Tech of Lubbock.

Carpet Tech of Lubbock said it’s responded to over sixty calls since Sunday. With temperatures set to vary from the teens to the sixties the rest of the week, Hester anticipates a few hundred more folks will reach out for help.

“A lot of times you don’t know things are frozen, for example, lines in the attic or an outside hose bib,” Hester said. “As soon as they start defrosting, and the temperatures get above freezing, that’s when the pipes get unthawed and now you have holes, pipes that are broken, and that’s when you experience the results of a frozen pipe.”

If you fall victim to burst pipes, Hester said a restoration company can help mitigate the damage.

“We want to get in and get the structure dried, and try and salvage what we can,” Hester said. “Most people don’t realize a structure can get wet and can get dry and be fine as long as you handle it in a timely manner. We’re just trying to get water extracted and get equipment on the floods to start the drying process. After that, we’ll start the whole repair process with the homeowner.”

While you wait for help to get there, Hester recommends grabbing everything you can off the floor so your items aren’t just sitting in the water.

“We don’t want to let the water stay there for a prolonged period of time because then you create secondary damage,” Hester said. “It may be 30 minutes, it could be two hours depending on the volume and when you call, but just be proactive and make the call, get on a list and let a restoration company get there and handle it from there.”

