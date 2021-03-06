Everything you want to know about WBU music degrees

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Wayland Baptist University:

Have you ever wanted to ask questions about the performing arts and how to prepare for a fulfilling and enriching career? Well, now’s your chance. The School of Music at Wayland Baptist University is hosting a number of question and answer sessions for high school students who are interested in music, but need more information.

Hosted on Zoom, interested students can contact the music office by email at kennedyp@wbu.edu or call 806-291-1076 to request the link. Six sessions are currently scheduled:

· Tuesday, March 9, 6-8 pm

· Thursday, March 11, 6-8 pm

· Saturday, March 13, 12-2 pm

· Thursday, March 18, 6-8 pm

· Saturday, March 20, 12-2 pm

· Monday, March 22, 6-8 pm

The conversation will cover topics such as choosing the right college, career options in music, preparing for a profession in the arts, and anything else students might be interested in knowing. The panel will include professors from Wayland’s School of Music.

