Evictions on hold in Lubbock with only a few exceptions, no restart date available yet

LUBBOCK, Texas — Justice of the Peace Jim Hanson provided an update on the status of evictions in Lubbock County on Thursday morning.

Judge Hansen wrote that there was a previous expectation that evictions would resume on April 30. They had been postponed due to concerns over COVID-19 or coronavirus.

But in the most recent update, Hansen said it looks like Section 8 non-payment evictions (and a few other categories) may be on hold until July 25. No specific date was given for non-Section 8 evictions.

“The only evictions that may be filed would involve imminent threat, physical harm, and criminal activity,” Hansen said. There are an estimated 100 to 200 eviction cases on hold in Lubbock County, he said.

The following is the full text of his written statement.

April 2, 2020

Re: Evictions

On March 13, 2020, the Texas Supreme Court issued an order ceasing all hearings regarding the filing of evictions and foreclosures in Justice of the Peace Courts. it was expected the eviction process would resume April 20, 2020, but there appears to be a likelihood that date will be extended in the very near future.

Private Landlords will need to monitor Justice of the Peace websites and the news media for updates as to when filings may resume. It is estimated that 100-200 eviction cases in Lubbock are on hold until hearings resume.

The only evictions that may be filed would involve imminent threat, physical harm, and criminal activity. You must contact the proper Court (where the property is located) for details.

*In addition, President Trump last week signed the CARES ACT. Section 4024 of that Act places an Eviction Moratorium prohibiting non-payment evictions in public housing, Section 8, HUD, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Housing Choice vouchers for 120 days from the effective date, which means July 25.

When evictions resume, they will be conducted by telephonic or video conferencing. I will update information as it becomes available on my website, which can be reached by googling the search term “Judge Jim Hansen”.

Judge Jim Hansen , Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19