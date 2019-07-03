Evie Mae’s Barbecue opens new meat market

Just in time for the holiday weekend, Evie Mae’s Barbecue is offering a new service to customers, a meat market that sells raw products for customers to grill at home.

Mallory and Arnis Robbins, the owners, said it started off as just an idea, but became a reality on Wednesday when it opened up for business.

“Offering the people of this community a premium high quality place to get meat,” Mallory Robbins said.

They said they are selling them freshly cut.

“We’re super happy with the way the space turned out, [Tuesday morning] it was nowhere near the way it looks now,” Mallory Robbins said.

The idea is for customers to be able to custom order the meat to their choosing. They’re offering everything from prime and certified beef, pork, sausages, and akaushi.

“I get frustrated whenever I look at a foam tray at the grocery store and I like one piece but maybe I don’t like the other ones but I get it any way cause I wanted the one,” Arnis Robbins said.

They said the customers can take the meats they choose and cook them from their own backyard.

Mallory Robbins said they just want to make sure everyone is safe when they’re out grilling.

“Cross contamination with food handling especially with poultry, keep your meat at appropriate temperatures,” said Mallory Robbins.

For more information on their holiday schedule contact Evie Mae’s at (806) 782-2281. The preliminary hours for the market are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, those hours might soon change.