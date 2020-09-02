Evie Mae’s donates smoker to Frenship High School’s barbecue competition team

LUBBOCK, Texas — Frenship High School’s barbecue competition team will be receiving a very special gift from a restaurant right down the road, Evie Mae’s BBQ.

“They came to us and asked if we would be willing to kind of show them how we do things and let them hang out and teach them about barbeque,” said Owner of Evie Mae’s, Arnis Robbins.

Robbins made a competition smoker for the team, and says it’s the best one he’s made yet.

“This is a 500 gallon smoker. It’s got a burner upfront for their beans that is a required turn-in for high school competitions,” Robbins said. “I tell everyone that the last one that I built is always the best. As of now, this is the best smoker I’ve ever built.”

Director of Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Frenship Keith Patrick hopes this new piece of equipment will help team members further their passions for barbecue.

“There is so much to barbecue that is so interesting not only in the industry but in the meat science element of it as well things the kids could consider at college that would play into the barbecue side,” said Patrick.

The smoker took a few months to make and the team is hoping to use it in this year’s competition.

“They are going to walk in and realize the quality of what they are working with and how amazing it’s going to be,” said Robbins.

But for Frenship future pitmasters, Robbins has one piece of advice:

“Practice and patience. You can’t rush barbecue and you can’t fake barbecue.” said Robbins.

While they aren’t sure when their next competition will be, once the smoker has been titled, the team should get to see the new smoker and then get to making some barbecue.