BROWNFIELD, Texas — On Sunday, a former Brownfield police officer was arrested for committing acts of violence towards family members.

Terry County Sheriff Tim Click said Charles Randall Forbes, 36, was charged with Assault Family Violence, Strangulation, and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Click said Forbes bonded out of the Terry County Jail on Tuesday.

According to a report from Brownfield News, Forbes worked for Brownfield Police Department from September 2015 to July 2018.