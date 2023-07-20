Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of July 20, 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas — A former teacher from the Hale Center ISD who was accused of an improper student/teacher relationship, Amy Gilly, 46, was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday.

Gilly was initially arrested by the Hale County Sheriff’s Office in December of 2022. She pleaded guilty in March to Transfer of Obscene Material to a minor.

Court records stated, “Gilly admits and agrees that the messages she sent to [the victim] were obscene…”

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported Gilly actually planned to meet with the victim on the same day law enforcement received a report about an improper relationship between Gilly and a student, according to court documents.

According to federal court records, Gilly sent “sexually explicit” text messages to a 15-year-old student. Court records stated that Gilly told the victim, “I want you so bad, but there is never a time or place.” Court records stated Gilly also said, “I need more room. I’m a big girl … plus during the day someone will see us.”

“At the time Gilly transferred the messages to [the victim], she knew that he was 15-years-old, and knew the content, character and nature of the messages,” court documents stated.

Federal court records did not indicate the status of Gilly’s state charges.