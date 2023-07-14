LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Idalou Police Officer Miguel Guerrero Jr., 25, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault by a public servant on Friday. Guerrero was sentenced to 10 years of probation.

Guerrero initially faced two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant, but one was dropped.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported the charges stemmed from an August 2018 incident where Guerrero asked another officer to come to his home in the middle of the night and had two men on the ground at gunpoint.

According to court documents, deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office were told Guerrero was having a relationship with another man’s girlfriend. Court documents said Guerrero told officials the man and another individual showed up to his house, so he grabbed his gun, identified himself as an officer and ordered both men on the ground.

The two men stopped and did not try to do anything else, court records said.

The incident was captured on an iPhone recording. Court documents stated at one point while the men were handcuffed, Guerrero said, “I will put this f****** gun in your mouth and pull the f****** trigger.”

Court documents said Guerrero pulled one man’s hair and pointed a gun at him. After the other officer arrived, Guerrero discovered the audio recording and was heard whispering to get rid of it, court records said. Texas Rangers were able to obtain the phone and recover the recording, court documents said.

Guerrero signed an agreement to never pursue a law enforcement license. He is no longer able to serve as a peace officer, according to Austin Sanford.