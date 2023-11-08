LUBBOCK, Texas — A former employee at the Lubbock County Adult Probation Office, Sergio Ramirez Velasquez, 56, was indicted for Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography on Wednesday, according to federal court records.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported Velasquez was arrested on October 13 in the 2900 block of 107th Street. After his arrest, the county probation office confirmed Velasquez was “no longer employed” with the department.

Court records said Velasquez admitted in an internet forum to having sexual contact with one of two minors that he posted a non-sexual photo of to social media. Court records said while the photo was not explicit in nature, authorities found comments from Velasquez that said he intended to post a nude photo of the children.

According to federal court records, Velasquez had personal connections to the two juveniles.

Federal court records accused Velasquez of distributing about 600 files that showed young children being sexually abused. Many details in a previously released federal complaint were too graphic to be published.

Back in October, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement to EverythingLubbock.com, “Sergio Velasquez is not employed with the Sheriff’s Office. [He] worked at the Detention Center for two weeks back in February 2023, resigning before completing the new hire class.”

As of Wednesday, Velasquez remained in federal custody at the Lubbock County Detention Center.