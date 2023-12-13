Warning: The details that follow may be graphic. Reader discretion is advised.

LUBBOCK, Texas — A former employee at the Lubbock County Adult Probation Office, Sergio Ramirez Velasquez, 56, agreed to plead guilty to Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography on Wednesday, according to federal court documents.

Velasquez was arrested on October 13 in the 2900 block of 107th Street. After his arrest, EverythingLubbock.com contacted the county probation office, who confirmed Velasquez was “no longer employed” with the department.

Federal court records stated on October 2, a unit with Homeland Security found 32 photos uploaded to an online message board of two different minors in Lubbock. Those specific pictures were not sexual in nature, however, the user made comments discussing sexual intentions with the minors. According to federal court records, Velasquez had personal connections to the two children.

Sergio Ramirez Velasquez booking image (Photo: Lubbock County Detention Center)

On October 3, court documents stated the same user, identified as Velasquez, was active on another message board where he distributed approximately 600 files that showed child sexual abuse. These files did not include the same minors in the other 32 photos.

The content Velasquez distributed was extremely graphic. Many details in court documents were too vulgar to be published. According to court records, some of the content involved children who were young enough to be in diapers and using pacifiers.

When authorities searched Velasquez’s home on October 12, court records stated he admitted that he was the user of the screennames associated with the content that showed child sexual abuse.

If his plea is accepted, Velasquez will be sentenced at a later date to no more than 20 years in prison.