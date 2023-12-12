LUBBOCK, Texas — The former Lubbock middle school teacher accused of an improper relationship with a student, James Tapley, 30, admitted he provided a phone to an underage victim so they could communicate, court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday revealed.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported Tapley, who was an Irons Middle School teacher, was arrested on Thursday at an apartment complex in the 5300 block of 51st Street.

According to a redacted report from the Lubbock Police Department, the person who reported the incident, identified as a parent in court records, showed up at the police desk with a Child Advocacy Center employee to make a report at the end of November. The report said “several videos” were found to be sent from Tapley to the victim.

The parent told police at one point, the victim went to some volleyball games in October and could not be found for about an hour and a half, the report said. According to the report, the child was ultimately found at Tapley’s workplace.

A probable cause affidavit stated police went through the victim’s laptop and two phones, one of which was given to the child by Tapley. According to court records, investigators discovered Tapley contacted the victim through social media and “electronic means, for the purposes of establishing a future sexual relationship.”

Court records stated Tapley spoke with investigators at the Lubbock Police Department. While Tapley admitted the communication happened, court documents said he was dishonest about the nature of the messages.

“The content of the messages and the progression of events also displays a significant amount of grooming behaviors,” court records stated.

Tapley was charged Online Solicitation of a Minor and Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student. As of Tuesday, he remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined $300,000 bond.

A message sent from the Lubbock Independent School District to Irons MS families read, in part, “There are no words strong enough to express our deep disappointment and extreme outrage at this violation of professional and ethical conduct we expect of our teachers.”

The school said it was providing counseling services for any student or staff member that needed support.

Tapley is no longer employed by Lubbock ISD as the district has accepted his resignation.