LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Lubbock teacher, Sally Charles, 46, entered a plea agreement on Friday after she was accused of Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student. She was sentenced to seven years deferred adjudication, meaning her case could be dismissed if she successfully completes her probation.

Court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com stated officers with the Lubbock Police Department were called in November 2019 after an official at Premier High School in Lubbock became aware that Charles was contacting students, and the messages seemed “very forward.”

Several students from Charles’s class came forward to report she was messaging students on social media, and they felt “very uncomfortable,” court records said.

According to court documents, Charles’s messages to a particular student seemed “very one-sided” and “seemed to pressure [the victim].” Court records said the principal was suspicious of a sexual relationship between Charles and the victim. Court documents indicated there was sexual contact between the two.

Charles was eventually arrested in February of 2020 and later posted bond.

Charles will not be required to register as a sex offender but must surrender her teacher license.