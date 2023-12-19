LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Lubbock teacher, James Tapley, 30, was indicted on Tuesday in connection to charges of online solicitation of a minor under 14 and improper relationship between an educator and student, according to court documents.

Lubbock ISD was first made aware of an inappropriate relationship between a middle school teacher and a minor on November 27 after receiving a notification from the Lubbock Police Department. Tapley was immediately placed on leave, LISD said.

Tapley is no longer employed with LISD as his resignation was accepted by the district.

As of Tuesday, Tapley remained at the Lubbock County detention Center with bonds totaling $300,000.