LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman formerly of Lubbock, Nika Nikoubin, 23, avoided prison time after she was accused of stabbing her date at a Las Vegas-area hotel out of revenge for a US drone strike that killed an Iranian leader.

Nikoubin was sentenced to three years of probation. A statement from Nikoubin’s attorney obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Friday called the sentence “appropriate.”

She was previously indicted by a Clark County grand jury on attempted murder with a deadly weapon and two counts of battery. She later agreed to plead guilty to two counts of false imprisonment with use of a deadly weapon.

Previous court documents said Nikoubin met the man she was accused of stabbing, Daniel Trevino, on the dating website Plenty of Fish and rented a room at the Sunset Station Casino. Documents said the two started engaging in sexual activity and Nikoubin put a blindfold on Trevino, then turned off the lights. Several minutes later, court records stated, Trevino “felt a pain on the side of his neck.”

Nikoubin addressed Judge Carli Kierny in court on Wednesday, where she expressed “sincere remorse” and said she was ready to take full responsibility for her actions. Nikoubin, moved from Iran to America when she was 12 years old, said she would stay under the “close supervision” of her parents while on probation.

“I was raped when I was 18 years old by another student,” Nikoubin said in her statement. “At the time, I did not fully realize the impact that this experience had on me, and my mental health deteriorated.”

Nikoubin explained she was in a mental health facility for 10 days in the month leading up to her arrest. Nikoubin said she was diagnosed with depression, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Nikoubin told the judge, “While I was prescribed medication to treat my disorders, I initially struggled to properly follow my treatment regimen.”

At the time of the stabbing, Nikoubin said she struggled to understand what was real and what was not.

“I understand now that it is crucial for, not only for my own health, but for the safety of others, to maintain stability and manage my bipolar disorder and schizophrenia effectively,” Nikoubin said. She also expressed her “deepest apologies” to Trevino.

EverythingLubbock.com’s affiliate, KLAS, reported Trevino told the judge, “I’ve chosen to forgive but whatever the law decides to do, that’s up to the law.”

Nikoubin was allowed to serve her probation in Texas. As EverythingLubbock.com previously reported, public records listed Nikoubin’s former address as a few blocks southeast of South Loop 289 and University Avenue. Nikoubin, who said she graduated among the top in her class, delivered a speech for her commencement ceremony at Margaret Talkington School for Young Women Leaders in 2018.



