LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman formerly of Lubbock, Nika Nikoubin, 22, agreed to plead guilty to two counts of false imprisonment with use of a deadly weapon, according to court records made public Wednesday. Nikoubin was accused in March of 2022 of stabbing her online date “for revenge” over a U.S. military drone strike that killed an Iranian military leader.

Nikoubin, a University of Texas at Dallas student, was previously indicted by a Clark County grand jury on attempted murder with a deadly weapon and two counts of battery.

According to court records, Nikoubin could avoid prison time with her plea agreement.

Previous court documents said Nikoubin met the man she was accused of stabbing on the dating website Plenty of Fish and rented a room at the Sunset Station Casino. Documents said the two started engaging in sexual activity and Nikoubin put a blindfold on the man then turned off the lights. Several minutes later, court records stated, the man “felt a pain on the side of his neck.”

In a video of Nikoubin speaking with police the night of the incident, when police asked why she stabbed the man, Nikoubin said she felt like “it’s fair that American blood be spilled.” Nikoubin said the stabbing was “out of spite and revenge” for a drone strike that killed Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani in 2020.

“Do you not like Americans?” the officer asked. Nikoubin replied, “Americans are cool, just I don’t think it was fair.”

As EverythingLubbock.com previously reported, driver license records listed Nikoubin’s previous address as a few blocks southeast of South Loop 289 and University Avenue.

Nikoubin’s Facebook page listed her as having “went to Margaret Talkington School for Young Women Leaders.” Images on her Facebook page showed her in a Talkington cheerleading uniform. Nikoubin also delivered a speech for her commencement ceremony at Talkington in 2018. In her speech, Nikoubin said she “had a difficult time adjusting to a new language and a new culture, coming from Iran to the United States,” but the school helped her “overcome the storm.”

A judge previously allowed Nikoubin to work and attend school in Texas while on house arrest. Nikoubin’s sentencing was scheduled for August 9.