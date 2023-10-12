LUBBOCK, Texas — A former teacher with the O’Donnell Independent School District, Nicholas Dominique Bueno, 28, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for Enticement of a Minor and three counts of Transfer of Obscene Material to a Minor, federal court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com said on Thursday.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported in October 2022, OISD contacted the Lynn County Sheriff’s Department after learning about an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and student. Court documents also stated the 14-year-old girl’s father discovered sexually explicit messages and went to the authorities.

Law enforcement interviewed Bueno at the time. He denied the allegations and gave authorities his phone to search. It turned out he used a burner to talk to the victim. Federal court records showed Bueno first texted the child on September 23, 2022. The two exchanged “thousands of messages” until about October 18. During that time, court records said Bueno constantly asked the child if she was deleting texts, and even demanded to see her phone for proof. He had the victim put his contact under a fake name.

All the messages were deleted when the Lynn County Sheriff’s Office initially looked at the victim’s phone, but they were recovered with an iPhone feature, court documents said.

“If you really got to know me, you’d know the real situation with me and her,” Bueno said to the victim in initial messages. “It’s really up to you on how well you can keep a secret from all your friends about me.”

Court records showed Bueno admitted to being “controlling” of the victim. He told her to “quit being so flirty” with other boys, and that he didn’t want her talking to anyone but himself, according to court documents.

Court records accused Bueno of trying to “shame” the victim for not reciprocating his sexual desires. One message sent from Bueno to the underage victim said, “I didn’t pursue you to be in the f****** friend zone.” Another message stated, “Sure is [easy] to forget about a pathetic a** who can’t get a [14-year-old] to be with him right.”

Court documents described the messages from the former teacher as consistent with grooming behavior. Bueno tried to control the victim, encourage her to engage in physical contact with him and “tried to normalize sexual relations” between students and teachers.

The messages continued getting more sexual in nature, and Bueno even sent inappropriate videos of himself to the victim, court records said.

As of Thursday, Bueno’s county case was still pending. Bueno will be required to register as a sex offender.

The school website previously listed Nick Bueno as a biology teacher, head basketball coach and assistant football coach.