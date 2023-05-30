O’DONNELL, Texas — A former teacher with the O’Donnell Independent School District, Nicholas Dominique Bueno, 27 at the time of his arrest, agreed to plead guilty to all but one federal charge against him, according to court documents obtained by EverthingLubbock.com on Tuesday.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported Bueno was arrested and accused of using electronic media to communicate inappropriately with a high school student. OISD contacted the Lynn County Sheriff’s Department after learning about the situation, the district said in a previous statement.

According to federal court records, Bueno entered a guilty plea for three counts of Transfer of Obscene Material to a Minor. Court documents said Bueno chose to proceed to trial for one count of Enticement and Attempted Enticement of a Minor.

Court records stated Bueno sent inappropriate messages to more than one teenager. Bueno admitted that he sent pictures of his genitals to two girls who were younger than 16-years-old.

According to federal court documents, Bueno also sent inappropriate photos and messages to a 14-year-old student. A federal complaint previously stated the girl’s father discovered sexually explicit messages and went to the authorities.

“Tell me what color panties you’re wearing,” one message said. “I’m a perv like that…”

Image of Nicholas Bueno from Lubbock County Detention Center

If a judge accepts the plea, Bueno will face no more than 10 years in prison for his charges of Transfer of Obscene Material to a Minor. If he is found guilty of Enticement and Attempted Enticement of a Minor, Bueno will face up to life in prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Bueno remained in federal custody as of Tuesday.