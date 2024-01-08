LUBBOCK, Texas — Following rape allegations late December, Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois basketball player and former Red Raider, filed a restraining order Monday against Illinois, demanding the school “immediately reinstate” him, according to a report from ESPN.

Shannon, who was suspended from all team activities after the charges surfaced in Kansas stemming from an alleged rape in September, filed for a temporary restraining order, his lawyer Mark Sutter told ESPN.

The suit, a copy obtained by ESPN, stated in part that “Illinois has promised [Shannon] that it would adhere to [presumption of innocence]…” and continued to say Illinois was “ruining his career as if he were already convicted.”

“Sexual assault is a horrific crime, and [Shannon] is appalled that his name is mentioned in the same sentence with such a crime, and he in no way seeks to minimize that it is a real problem,” the lawsuit also said.

On Dec. 27., a warrant was issued for the arrest of Shannon by the Douglas County District Attorney. The Illinois player turned himself in, posted bail, then returned to Champaign, Illinois, ESPN said.

According to ESPN, the initial complaint said Shannon was charged with “unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly engaged in sexual intercourse with a person … who did not consent to the sexual intercourse under circumstances when she was overcome by force or fear, a severity level 1 person felony.”

At the time of the incident, Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman confirmed that the school was notified by Lawrence police that Shannon had been the subject of an investigation involving an allegation he had inappropriately touched a woman, but the details were not disclosed. Next, Shannon was suspended.

Below is Whitman’s statement in regard to the allegations:

“The university and [the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics] have shown time and again that we have zero tolerance for sexual misconduct. At the same time, DIA policy affords student-athletes appropriate levels of due process based on the nature and severity of the allegations. We will rely on that policy and our prior experiences to manage this situation appropriately for the university and the involved parties.” Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman

But the lawsuit filed by Shannon’s legal team Monday claimed the basketball star was not granted due process before he was removed from the team, ESPN said.

“All we want for our client is a fair process, and [Shannon] has not received that yet,” Shannon’s legal team said in a statement to ESPN. “Respectfully, this was a rush to judgment by the university, and the protocol that they implemented to summarily suspend our client ignored the fundamentals of due process and the presumption of innocence. Our team remains hopeful that justice will ultimately be served.”