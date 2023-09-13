LUBBOCK, Texas — Former White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Deborah L. Birx, M.D. was appointed as the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center presidential advisor, TTUHSC President Lori. Rice-Spearman, Ph.D. announced in a press release on Wednesday.

Birx will also serve as adjunct professor in the Julia Jones Matthews School of Population and Public Health.

A press release from TTUHSC stated, “Birx, who is board certified in internal medicine, allergy and immunology and diagnostic and clinical laboratory immunology, served as a United States Army Colonel and later at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of State.”

Birx began her career focusing on HIV and AIDS research with the Department of Defense. She also led one of the most influential HIV vaccine trials in history, TTUHSC said. She was awarded two U.S. Meritorious Service Medals and the Legion of Merit Award. Birx, who received her medical degree from Pennsylvania State University, was trained at Walter Reed Army Medical Center and the National Instituted of Health, TTUHSC said.

“Dr. Birx brings with her a distinguished background in global health and is known for leading improvements in health care on a national scope,” Rice-Spearman said. “We are honored to have her on the team and excited to welcome her to the TTUHSC family.”