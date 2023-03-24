LUBBOCK, Texas — Dave and Buster’s is set to open in West Lubbock on May 8, and construction is underway. EverythingLubbock.com got an exclusive sneak peak on Friday at what’s to come.

Keith Rogers, Assistant General Manager at Dave and Buster’s said the Lubbock location is a smaller unit with 22,000 square feet.

While the team is hard at work getting the new location ready, the business is also looking to fill 175 job openings.

“As servers, bus boys. Bartenders, cooks, dishwashers, sanitation, tech experts…” Rogers said.

Rogers said the chain has over 10 locations throughout Texas and for Lubbock, this is only the beginning.

“The future hopefully will be this is the first of maybe a second store or maybe a larger store. You know most a lot of Dave and Buster’s have meeting facilities and that that sort of thing. This store isn’t blessed with that,” Rogers said. “But we do have extra square footage where we could add on to that long term if that’s if that’s the need, and we’d love to make that a planned long term.”

Rogers said they’re looking forward to this entertainment venue for not only Lubbock, but for people across the South Plains.