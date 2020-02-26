EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Aftermath of Wednesday shooting caught on camera, audio of gunshots

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Lubbock Police Department responded to a shooting in the 7300 block of University Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

According to police, the shooting left 17-year-old Antwan Telford with a gunshot wound. He was transported to University Medical Center with moderate injuries.

Upon review of surveillance footage, EverythingLubbock.com found that our own cameras had captured several surrounding the moments of the shooting and the aftermath.

Use the video player above to watch the footage.

In the video, gunshots can be heard and the suspected shooter’s vehicle can be seen fleeing the scene. Police say the suspect remains at large.

