LUBBOCK, Texas — A little after 3:30 p.m., the Lubbock Police Department initiated a car chase with a stolen vehicle.

The chase began westbound on South Loop 289 toward University Avenue, video showed. The chase ended up northbound on University Avenue, where the driver of the stolen car could be seen on video weaving in and out of traffic and running red lights.

Watch the video above to see the chase.

We will update this story when we get more information from LPD.