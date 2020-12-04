Exhibit featuring Lubbock boot makers now open at the Museum of Texas Tech University

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Friday, the Museum of Texas Tech University announced in a news release that its newest exhibition, Boot Makers: Innovation and Artistry, was now open through the end of January 2021.

LUBBOCK, TX – The Museum of Texas Tech University opened their newest exhibition, Lubbock

Boot Makers: Innovation and Artistry on December 3, 2020 and will be open through the end of January 2021. The exhibition focuses on two talented and innovative boot makers from Lubbock. Willie Lusk was a premiere boot maker; his unique stitching and attention to craft made a Lusk boot a prized possession, both locally and among the stars. The tradition of Lubbock boot makers lives on within the craftsmanship of contemporary artisan Brad Glenn.

The exhibit was curated by Dr. Jill Hoffman, Curator of Education and Assistant Director for Visitor

Experience at the Museum, who says it is an honor for the Museum to share the Lusk Story.

“He was an extremely talented artist and craftsman who drew attention to Lubbock because of

his remarkable skill. A Lusk boot, I have learned, inspires awe and respect in those who are collectors. Willie Lusk is deserving of attention and praise, especially from Lubbock.”

The Museum is open under adjusted hours of Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The

Museum will be closed December 23 for the holidays and will reopen Thursday, January 7th, 2021. The Museum is located at 3301 4th Street, is free to the public and offers free parking. Masks are required and a temperature check and symptoms check will be administered upon entry.