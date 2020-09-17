Expanded reopening in Texas: Most Texas restaurants & other businesses can reopen to 75% capacity

AUSTIN, Texas — In most regions of Texas where hospitalizations are relatively low for COVID-19, all restaurants, gyms, shopping centers and more can open to 75 percent capacity. They may start on Monday as announced by Governor Greg Abbott.

Hospitals in most regions of Texas can resume normal elective procedures.

Nursing home (assisted living centers and other long term care) visitations can resume (with strings attached) on September 24.

Bars will remain closed for now. Use the video player above to see the moment when Abbott announced his decision.

Here are other bullet points from the press conference:

Texas has more than 69K active cases.

Yesterday had lowest hospitalizations in last months.

Texas is set to receive millions of tests that show results immediately.

Not all parts of Texas are impacted by COVID-19 the same.

Since Amarillo is closer to Kansas and Colorado than Dallas and Houston, Amarillo would be more affected by COVID-19 conditions in Kansas and Colorado than it would in Texas.

Severity of COVID-19 outbreak in one part of Texas should not influence other parts of Texas.

Rio Grande valley, Laredo and Victoria has high level of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Half a million jobs have been added in Texas.

Nursing homes allowed to reopen for visitation (September 24). No COVID-19 outbreak and visitation regulations.

Bars recognized as COVID-19 spreading locations and cannot be reopened.

Its still here and still a threat, but with safety measures we can continue to contain the virus.

President applauded Gov. Greg Abbott for precautions Texas has taken.

Number of infections have been slashed by 2/3rds by July.

Number of hospitalizations has been slashed by 2/3rds since July.

Yesterday was lowest number of hospitalizations since July.

Everybody in Texas can easily pull out a chart of their region and see that Texas is on a downtrend.

The federal health and human services and cms have required certain testing regulations in nursing homes.

Some bars have recategorized as restaurants.

Restaurants have requirement for patrons to be seated, or the restaurant can lose their license.

John Hellerstedt – Commissioner of Texas Dept of State Health Services: