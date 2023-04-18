LUBBOCK, Texas — Various main lanes and ramps on South Loop 289 were set to close starting on Thursday for bridge repairs, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

“Westbound Loop traffic will be reduced to one-lane between Indiana Avenue and Slide Road and the Quaker Avenue on-ramp [will be] closed to traffic,” a press release from TxDOT stated.

Crews will also continue making repairs on the northbound I-27 bridge at 34th Street, TxDOT said.

“Motorists should anticipate traffic delays and are urged to use caution when driving through the both the I-27 and Loop 289 work zones, since crews will be working in close proximity to traffic,” TxDOT said.

The repairs were estimated to take about four to six weeks to complete, weather permitting.