LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock on Wednesday said an evaluation will start at 8:00 a.m. for the Mackenzie Park Dam off Cesar E Chavez Drive and East Broadway Street.

Traffic delays and detours along Cesar E Chavez Dr. between Broadway and Canyon Lake Drive were expected, the city said.

“Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, if possible, and to use extreme caution while driving in the work zone,” a press release from the city stated.