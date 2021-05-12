Experts say Colonial Pipeline shutdown will not affect Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — As Colonial Pipeline reopened Wednesday evening, experts said Lubbock would not be impacted from the shutdown.

Dr. Michael Noel, an economics professor at Texas Tech University, said the shutdown caused many in the South and East region of the United States to panic purchase gas.

“So the Pipeline goes from Houston through the south all the way up to the New York Harbor, and that’s causing gasoline shortages along that route,” said Noel.

Noel said since Lubbock is not on the route of the Colonial pipeline, there is no gas shortage here in Lubbock.

“There is no reason to go out and fill up your gas tank. There is no reason to do any of that,” said Noel. “We are not having a gasoline shortage here in Lubbock, and we won’t because of this pipeline shutdown.”

Noel said gas prices have gone up within the past few months due to the price of crude oil.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average price for gas in Texas at the start of 2020 was $1.89. A gallon of gas is now $2.63.

Kara Thort with AAA said there are several ways people can save money on gas.

“Using the car with the best fuel economy in your family, making sure your tires are properly inflated, remove heavy items from your car,” said Thort. “We recommend that you fill up your tank when it’s a quarter full. don’t let your car run out of gas because this can damage your fuel pump.”