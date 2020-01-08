Experts say fire sprinklers can help save lives

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Fire Rescue said they were able to put out a fire Monday night thanks to a fire sprinkler system that was installed.

Division Chief Steve Holland said all newer apartments and commercial buildings in Lubbock are mandated to have sprinklers installed.

However, he said some places are not required to have them.

“In Lubbock, when we adopted the 2003 code in 2006, every residential structure except single family residential homes and like duplexes are required to have a sprinkler system,” he said.

He said even though LFR has a fast response time, no one should ever underestimate the power of fire.

“Even in a four minute time span, a fire can grow to be pretty large proportions, especially with all of our new building materials and the fabrics and stuff they’re using in our fires and all of that,” he said.

Shane Ray, president of the National Fire Sprinkler Association said although Texas does not require residential houses to have them in their homes, homeowners can still have them installed.

You can visit this website for more information on fire sprinkler installation in your home.