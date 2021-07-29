Experts say private businesses can require employees to get vaccinated

LUBBOCK, Texas — As COVID cases are once again surging, private employers are taking matters into their own hands. A few local businesses have brought back CDC suggested guidelines including employees wearing masks and social distancing.

After big players like Facebook, Google, and Netflix announced requiring employees to get vaccinated many smaller businesses may begin to head in the same direction.

According to a local attorney Bob Nebb, it is well within their rights.

“Employers are allowed to implement reasonable rules and regulations both for the conduct of employment and for the health safety of their employees,” Nebb said.

The Governor’s Executive order GA-35 prevents employers from asking customers or guests to wear a mask or show proof of vaccination. However, it does not apply to the contract between a business and their employees.

“Private employers are treated differently than public employers,” Nebb Said.