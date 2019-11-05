Experts say voter turnout nearly 50% lower for non-presidential election years… but why?

LUBBOCK, Texas — Donny and Fran Brasher just moved to Lubbock, but they’re not letting their change of address stop them from voting.

“Even with filling out the forms, it only took a few minutes,” Donny said. “Painless.”

“Painless,” Fran emphasized.

They are just a few of the voters who will head to the polls to decide on 10 proposed amendments to the Texas constitution this election. However, the crowds will be smaller this year than compared to the 2016 presidential election, or compared to projections for next year’s voter turnout.

The Lubbock County Elections Office said on a typical presidential election year, nearly 55 to 60 percent of registered voters will come cast their vote. On years where there’s just a constitutional amendment on the ballot, that number drops to closer to 7 to 12 percent of registered voters.

Tonight on KAMC News at 10, we spoke to a political scientist about why there is such a steep drop off, and we took a look through Voter History Records to see if your elected officials are all doing their civic duty and hitting the polls.