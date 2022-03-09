LUBBOCK, Texas — Experts in Texas agriculture warn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will likely have long-term effects on the international market as wheat and corn prices spike.

Both Russia and Ukraine are major exporters of wheat – together providing about 25 percent of the world’s wheat. They also export a combined 14 percent of the world’s corn. Yet as most of the world isolates Russia’s economy and Ukrainians seek refuge by the millions, their crop production has been stunted at a critical period.

Experts fear the ripple effects could harm Texas for months.

“Once planting occurs here in the spring, those effects are going to be playing out over the next 6 months… it’s not like we’re going to magically turn on the corn pipeline,” said Dr. Darren Hudson, director of the International Center for Agricultural Competitiveness and professor of agricultural economics at Texas Tech University. “If it’s not in the ground, we’re not going to have the crop coming out of Ukraine.”

The market has seen steep rises in wheat and corn prices since Russia’s invasion. Wheat hit a 14-year high this week, and corn is almost at a price not seen in a decade.

“We’ve seen big runups in corn and beans and wheat, trying to ration and prepare for a market that is going to be significantly short on those products,” Dr. Hudson said. “In West Texas, some of those products are grown here or are directly impacted – sorghum, corn, for sure.”

While the war in Ukraine spiked prices, this disruption comes during a longer rise due to pressures from inflation and COVID-19

“All of the commodity markets were rising going into this because of rising input prices… but what Ukraine has done has kind of exacerbated and accelerated the volatility in these markets,” Dr. Hudson said. “The rise in fertilizer and other inputs is going to put further pressure on those margins even at these high prices.”

Higher prices are not expected to be a benefit for the crop sellers, as the cost to grow crops is also rising steeper due to the conflict.

“Oil prices are increasing, fertilizer is increasing. Farmers in and around Lubbock are now going to see cost increases in multiple ways,” Professor of economics at Texas Tech University Dr. Michael Noel said. “The cost of the fuel that goes into their tractors, the cost of the fertilizer that goes into the ground. All of those things are going to increase costs and that is going to mean some more difficult decisions about what plants to crop this growing season.”

Oil prices undergird everything, Dr. Hudson explained, as the agriculture industry is dependent on diesel and petroleum by-products such as fertilizer.

“Ukraine is a major exporter of fertilizer, so obviously that’s going to disrupt global supply chains. It has had an immediate impact of fertilizer price and availability,” he said.

Cotton, the South Plains’ biggest cash crop, has largely been able to weather the volatility in other crops. Neither Ukraine nor Russia are important cotton exporters, and the crop was already more expensive than it has been in over decade prior to Russia’s invasion. The price has remained stable in the last two weeks, and in fact dropped two cents to $1.22 since the war began.

“These prices aren’t good for anybody,” Dr. Hudson said. “It puts pressure on supply chains, livestock markets, everything… the longer this stretches out, the deeper and more entrenched these market moves become and the longer it will be felt in people’s pocketbooks. We hope this invasion is over for humanitarian purposes, but also for market purposes to get us back to some sense of normality.”